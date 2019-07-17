Tom Holland girlfriend 2019: Who is Spider-Man star dating if it’s not Zendaya?

Actor Tom Holland was recently spotted having a fun time out with a mystery woman. That means the Spider-Man star is probably not dating his co-star, Zendaya, based on being seen with another girl getting drinks. The two appeared to get quite friendly. So who is the Tom Holland girlfriend of 2019?

Tom Holland girlfriend rumors start with images

Holland is fresh off his latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The flick has continued to grab plenty of cash at the box office, already earning over $850 million worldwide. With the fanfare continuing, Holland was recently seen out and about with a new female friend.

A TMZ report on Wednesday (July 17) shows off images of the popular young actor with a mysterious blonde woman. The two may or may not be dating, but were certainly enjoying one another’s company.

'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland at Hyde Park with Mystery Blonde https://t.co/YQnLJhKTnv — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2019

Reportedly, they were attending the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival taking place in London, England. Photos show them walking together with a few beers and a few cups of water, possibly to help stay hydrated. The pair watched music acts Robbie Williams and The Black Eye Peas during the event.

As TMZ mentioned, the woman “was pretty handsy with Tommy boy.” At one point, she had her arm around his waist and also gave Holland “a pat on the booty.” It’s unconfirmed that the mystery woman is his 2019 girlfriend, but the internet has quickly speculated on things.

Tom Holland not dating Zendaya?

Potentially heartbreaking news has been going around the internet for all those who were shipping the on-screen couple. Zendaya portrays Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson (MJ), in the Spider-Man films. A lot of fans of the two young actors were wanting the two to be involved in a romantic relationship.

In the video below from three weeks ago, they examine Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship. They mention at the time of this video that Tom wasn’t dating anyone but putting his heart into his work. That may have changed based on the photo evidence up above via TMZ.

Just like during the Twilight movies, it seems like fans were hoping that these two young stars had something going on. So far, it seems that it’s simply platonic, as Tom Holland and Zendaya have a great friendship and professional respect.

That said, the fact they are such good friends could always lead to more, someday. Until then, fans will continue trying to figure out exactly who that mysterious Tom Holland girlfriend of 2019 is. So far, the friendly blonde spotted out with Spidey is unidentified, but fans could work quickly to find out.