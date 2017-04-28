Who is Michelle Mitchenor who plays Detective Bailey on Lethal Weapon?

Michelle Mitchenor plays recurring character Detective Bailey on Lethal Weapon, but who is she and where have we seen her before?

Born in New Jersey in April 1988, Michelle went to Ocean County Performing Arts Academy High School to study dance, voice and acting.

She later attended Towson University and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Dance Performance.

It was her dancing prowess that gave Michelle her first breaks, with appearances in music videos for the likes of Queen Bey and Cee-Lo Green.

Michelle’s television acting career kicked off in 2014, and the following year she landed the regular role of Zoe Young in Black Boots.

2016 saw her appear in a Spike Lee film — a musical drama called Chi-Raq.

Michelle relished her role in the film, telling Celebuzz: “Just knowing that every day when I went to work I was going to be a part of something revolutionary and part of something that’s different from what everyone expects, I really just loved that. I loved the idea of that.”

Michelle and Spike Lee have worked together twice. Michelle also starred as the character Cee-Cee in NBA 2K16, a video game that Spike Lee had a hand in.

Apart from acting, Michelle also spends time doing outreach work in Africa and mentoring artists through her You Are Next program.

Michelle has a growing following on Instagram, where you can find more pics of both her work and personal life.

Lethal Weapon airs Fridays at 9/8c on FOX.