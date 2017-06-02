Ty Dolla $ign gets incredible fish tank with replicas of his awards on Tanked

Ty Dolla $ign gets an incredible fish tank on tonight’s episode of Animal Planet’s Tanked — which includes replicas of his awards.

The hip-hop star signs up the show’s Wayde, Brett and Robert “Robbie Redneck” Christlieb to build him a centerpiece fish tank in his plush home in Long Beach.

And he is stunned when he sees the final result, which is embedded in a wall and as well as replicas of his awards includes a real rock insert.

The episode also includes a humorous moment when the rapper’s “amazing” eyes come up and shop manager Robbie shows off his own ones — which he says are beautiful if “you get past the whole redneck thing”.

Watch a sneak peek of Ty Dolla meeting the guys in the clip below, as well as his reaction when he sees the finished product.

Tanked airs Fridays at 10/9c on Animal Planet.