Tiffany Pollard urges Chad Johnson to date Karina Smirnoff despite ‘big penis’ issues on Famously Single

Things get graphic as Tiffany “New York” Pollard plays Cupid with Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff on this week’s Famously Single on E! — when she starts talking about the size of his manhood.

In the hilarious clip below, Pollard counsels The Bachelorette star Chad on how to court dancer Smirnoff.

She tells us in a side interview: “I’ve been taking up a lot of time with Chad and Karina and I’m noticing that there’s so much [sexual] tension between the two.”

The clip reveals a private tete-a-tete, where Pollard counsels Chad as he confirms he “digs” Karina.

But admits he would be averse to a suggested yoga date or anything involving physical activity or sweating.

Pollard then suggests that Chad is probably unsure about it because he has “a big penis” which is probably too heavy to be “twisting and bending like a pretzel”.

Chad wasn’t expecting THAT. He jokes: “Yeah, my **** does get in the way.”

The filter-less Pollard is unflappable and says: “You do want to land her, don’t you?”

She counsels Chad to go for it, saying: “You could use this opportunity to actually watch her bend her body like a pretzel and that may work for you.

“Go and watch her in all her splendor and glory!”

Famously Single airs Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT on E!