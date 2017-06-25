Tiffany Pollard named ‘freakiest in bed’ as she hooks up in restroom on Famously Single premiere

Tiffany “New York” Pollard graciously accepts a nod from her castmates on tonight’s premiere of Famously Single on E! — for being the freakiest in bed.

But not only does she get honored with the coveted “freak in the sheets” award, she also snags a hot hookup on tonight’s kick-off to Season 2

The clips below show the cast drinking and getting on well before everyone is asked who they think would be the freakiest hook-up.

Pollard wins the nominations hands down.

And it doesn’t take long before she has some “man meat” in her sights, in the form of British model and TV personality David McIntosh

Not holding back, she says: “When I saw David, I said, ‘Okay, this is a house that I could live in for a while. David is definitely man meat.

“I will screw him until my brains fall out. Oh, the things that are swirling through my head!”

She then hooks her claws right in, following him into the restroom and closing the door before sounds come out that suggest things are getting steamy.

Famously Single, hosted by relationship expert Dr. Darcy Sterling, sees eight celebrities analyzed and put into relationship rehab while living under one roof in downtown Los Angeles.

Together the try to figure out why they cannot get into a real relationship, with loads of alcohol supplied to ignite the fireworks that will surely follow.

The cast will take part in a series of exercises and challenges designed to peel away their celebrity persona to get to their inner selves.

The eight cast members are Pollard and McIntosh, Dancing with the Stars alum pro dancer Karina Smirnoff, Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson, BFF of Khloé Kardashian Malika Haqq, Jersey Shore vet Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, British television personality Calum Best and Rich Kids reality TV star, Dorothy Wang.

The show will air in eight, hour-long episodes, as viewers see if these hopelessly unlucky-in-love stars will find out where they are making their mistakes.

Famously Single airs Sunday at 10/9c on E!