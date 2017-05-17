The Last Alaskans finale features incredible northern lights footage

The Last Alaskans — aka the most gorgeously shot series on television — tonight features stunning footage of the northern lights “dancing” over Alaska.

The two-hour finale, titled The Great Unknown, shows winter loosening its grip on the ice-bound Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The darkness of the season also finally relents as the sun starts to make a reappearance.

Watch the footage below as the crew film the northern lights over area, with the residents watching as they “dance” in the sky above their homes.

They also call to them with an ethereal whistle.

The series follows the lives of the refuge’s last remaining residents, after the U.S. government banned new human occupation in 1980.

Just seven cabins remain, and with their permits due to expire in under 100 years, there will soon no longer be any humans left living in the area.

The Last Alaskans Season 3 finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Discovery.