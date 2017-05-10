Terra Jole brands her and Emily Fernandez’s bar a ‘disaster’ on Little Women: Dallas

Terra Jole and Emily Fernandez’s Mini Bar venture opens for business on tonight’s Little Women: Dallas season finale — but Terra is not happy about how it looks.

The big night took place in December with camera crews there to film the episode for the Lifetime show.

But the lead-up didn’t go smoothly for the Little Women stars, who butted heads as the final preparations were made with Terra slamming the look of the place and branding it a “total disaster”.

She also said it looked “cheap”, and asked if they could make it look more “money”. But watch the footage below as Emily tells her: “Nothing about me is cheap”.

Both Emily and Terra attended the opening in December, where they posed for pictures with friends and fans.

Great night tonight…thanks Molly Cahill Fulks for the invite. Filming season finale of Little Woman of Dallas at The Mini Bar Posted by Jhana Rose Dudley on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

❤️️ Came out to Support My Girl Emily on her Mini Bar tonight in Dallas Posted by Alex Tinyb on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Also on the Little Women: Dallas season finale, Asta struggles with workload as she tries to meet deadlines for both her art show and The Mini Bar logo, and all the ladies are shocked when they find out about the developments with Tiffani and Austin.

LWDA_ep113_20 TOM_Lifetime_HD_Final Spots.mp4 The mini bar is set to make a big debut on the season finale of Little Women Dallas tomorrow night. Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.