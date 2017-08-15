Street Outlaws Season 10 preview plus what date will series return?

Watch the full trailer for Street Outlaws Season 10 below — as we reveal when the series is likely to return.

The four-minute preview aired after the Street Outlaws: New Orleans season finale, with the version below being posted below.

Street Outlaws will return for its 10th season in the fall.

No official air date has yet been set, but for the past two years the fall season has started on the last Monday in October.

If that pattern continues, it would mean the show will return on Monday October 30 this year.

If not that exact date, it’s likely the premiere will be around then.

The pre-season preview shows lots of drama both on and off the track — including a big fight between Doc and Reaper.

We’ll let you know as soon as the official air date for Season 10 is released.

Street Outlaws: Season Sneak Peek Tag your buddies and let 'em know Season 10 of Street Outlaws is gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥. Posted by Street Outlaws on Monday, August 14, 2017

