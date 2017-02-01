Ms. Juicy totally bombs in TV pilot on Little Women: Atlanta

Ms. Juicy films a pilot episode for her proposed TV show Juicy Talk on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta — but it’s a total cringe-fest when she totally bombs with the audience.

The pilot sees Ms. Juicy filmed cracking jokes and giving her take on life in front of a studio crowd and the other fellow Little Women girls.

She predicts the idea for the TV show will be a “big hit”, but it’s nothing but…crickets!

Watch the clip below as Minnie says: “She’s bombing so bad…none of the jokes are landing with this crowd.”

The expressions on some of the audience’s faces are priceless.

This episode of Little Women: Atlanta also sees Tanya reach out to Sam for some comforting after her dinner party turned disaster, and Tanya also lifts the lid on exactly what her relationship with Nico entails.

And the Tiny Twins’ family could face a rift when Andrea breaks some news to Amanda.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.