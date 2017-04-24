Marvel legend Stan Lee helps Pawn Stars value rare signed comic

This week on Pawn Stars, Rick and the team draft in some very specialist help to evaluate a comic in the form of Marvel legend Stan Lee.

Stan Lee’s creative comic output is never far from our screens, with superhero movies being a staple of the summer and TV series like Daredevil and Lucky Man fleshing out the characters and their stories in greater detail than ever before.

The leap to TV has really helped bring Lee’s many creations to an audience who’d otherwise never have come across his work.

However, it’s comics where it all started with characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk and Doctor Strange.

This week, Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Russell has a signed comic that he thinks might be worth something — and who better to evaluate it than the man himself!

Other items on this week’s episode include a very rare 1930s Zippo lighter and a rotary phone…yup, kids, remember when phones hardly fitted in a backpack never mind your pocket!

The second episode tonight continues the comic theme with an original Superman costume, though we wonder if anyone’s going to model it!

There is also a classic computer, a piano from the 80s and some early music posters.

They've got a modern marvel, a public enemy and a ride into infamy. Pawn Stars is all-new Mondays at 10/9c on HISTORY. Posted by Pawn Stars on History on Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Pawn Stars airs Mondays at 10pm and 10.30pm on History.