Little Women: Couples Retreat explodes as Matt and Chris clash

Briana Renee’s husband Matt Grundhoffer and Andrea Salinas’s boyfriend Chris clash in a heated row on this week’s Little Women: Couples Retreat.

Chris pulls off his shirt as he prepares for a fist-fight while Matt has to be stopped from getting close to him by Tonya Banks’s fiance Kerwin and Amanda Salinas’s boyfriend Jordan.

It comes after Matt and Briana have a big argument at breakfast in front of all the other couples on the retreat.

At one point he tells her: “I don’t want to be around you any more, ever, again…”

But things get tense when Jordan leans over and tells Matt: “Quit disrespecting your girl in front of everybody, bro.”

Later, when the couples sit around in the evening, things then truly kick off when Matt starts speaking out.

Christy Gibel tells him: “When you talk that s*** to your wife, you involve everybody.”

Chris then stands up and tells Matt he’s getting offended, before Matt also rises to his feet.

Chris then whips off his shirt in preparation for a fight, as Matt provokes him saying: “You want to be tough, be tough, tough-guy.”

Little Women: Couples Retreat airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.