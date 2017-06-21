Wedding plans in chaos for Monie on Little Women: Atlanta special

Monie’s plans for her wedding end up in chaos on this week’s episode of her Little Women: Atlanta Monie Gets Married special — after Morlin and his best man have an explosive showdown and her chosen venue falls flat.

Temperatures between Morlin and his best man start to rise throughout the episode, titled Best Man Betrayal, before things truly kick off in a parking lot as Morlin tells him: “I don’t want you as a best man at my wedding.”

It comes after Morlin gave him the job rather than his brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, after moving the wedding to Houston so that Monie’s family will all be able to go, things go awry when they go to investigate their planned venue — four days before the big day.

Because of the short notice they planned to use her cousin Carletha’s home. But when wedding planner Miss Tori sees it she immediately spots a big problem — it’s muddy, and there’s a huge fire pit right in the middle.

She tells Monie: “I didn’t plan for all this mud. I don’t think this is going to work.”

Her heels are sinking into the ground, and Ms Juicy also points out that the train of her dress will get all dirty.

Monie — whose wedding special concludes next week — is devastated. She says: “Now, I’m tripping.”

MOGM_Now I'm tripping.mp4 Only 4 days before the wedding and things are looking pretty… muddy 😁 Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Little Women: Atlanta: Monie Gets Married airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.