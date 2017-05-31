Little Women: Atlanta drama escalates as Monie gets married in four-episode special

The Little Women: Atlanta season might be over — but the drama’s only just beginning, with a frenetic four-episode wedding special showing Monie getting married starting next week.

Tonight’s second part of the Season 3 reunion sees things between Minnie and Abira truly kick off as the pair have a full-on fight in the studio. Things also get heated between Ms. Juicy and Minnie’s mom Tammy.

Then we’ve only got to wait one more week before things get even more interesting as Monie and Morlin head off on the path to marriage — with things not going as smoothly as planned.

The couple have hit the skids before, but now things are back on track after she proposed in the season finale Monie is hoping for a nice and easy build-up to her big day.

However things get messy when a family conflict threatens to derail the whole thing, especially her big dream to have her stepfather walk her down the aisle.

Her bridal party choices also cause conflict, the ladies watch strippers at her bachelorette party, and things reach all-new levels of craziness when she gets an emergency call from her wedding planner — and Morlin ends up missing in action from his bachelor party.

Watch a sneak peak below of the Little Women: Atlanta: Monie Gets Married specials, which start next Wednesday June 7 and air for four episodes.

Monie's getting married, and we're coming along for the ride. 💍 Four episodes of wedding dresses (and some hot messes 😉 ) start June 7th! Posted by Little Women on Monday, May 29, 2017

Little Women: Atlanta: Monie Gets Married premieres Wednesday, June 7, at 10/9c on Lifetime.