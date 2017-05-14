Larry Sims: Who is celeb hair stylist and star of Invite Only Cabo?

Bravo’s newest reality series Invite Only Cabo stars celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims as he takes friends — who he normally doesn’t mix — on a joint vacation.

But who is Larry and how did he make a name for himself in the hair industry?

Larry is originally from Chicago and actually started out working as a choreographer and dancer before he moved into the world of hair.

His big break came when he created Victoria Beckham’s iconic “bob” cut.

Since then he’s built up a big client base of famous faces with clients including Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross.

He’s also worked personally with 12 Years a Slave actress Lupita Nyong’o on creating some of her amazing looks.

He is one of the biggest hairstylists working in the entertainment industry today, and this isn’t his first time on screen — after previous appearances on How Do I Look, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood and Good Day LS.

He’s also a brand ambassador for Schwarzkopf and a big social networker. He’s also no stranger to the red carpet, and often styles stars before they attend premieres and award ceremonies, as well as before editorial shoots and for adverts.

Sims is known as a massively hard worker, and the vacation he takes on Invite Only Cabo is his first in more than five years.

He has his own website and is also part of Forward Artists. You can also check him out on Instagram.

Invite Only Cabo airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.