JD McCrary: Who is child singing sensation from Little Big Shots?

This week’s Little Big Shots features child singing sensation JD McCrary as he blows the audience away with his incredible voice.

The 9-year-old, who’s also an actor and a dancer, apparently discovered he could sing when he was just two and is already well on the path to fame.

JD, from Granada Hills, California, has had several screen roles, including in commercials and on Disney’s K.C. Undercover as Young Ernie.

But his big break came when he was hand-picked to feature on Childish Gambino’s song Terrified from his album Awaken, My Love!.

He sings towards the ends of the track (3:10): “No, no, no. You can’t run from me.”

He told The FADER that he landed the spot after impressing Gambino with a rendtion of Michael Jackson’s Who’s Loving You.

You can listen to his most recent track, Crush, on Soundcloud:

JD, also known as JayDon, has also appeared on The Eric Andre Show, Blunt Talk, Vital Signs and Teachers.

He’s also currently taking part in filming for Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, produced by Jim Carrey and starring Melissa Leo, as well as The Paynes, a spin-off of House of Payne, from Tyler Perry studio.

Despite being just nine, JD already has a substantial social media following with more than 50,000 followers on his Instagram where he posts regular clips for him singing as well as pics of what he’s been getting up to.