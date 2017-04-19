Incredible rare footage of leaping marten as winter arrives on The Last Alaskans

Discovery’s stunningly-shot reality show The Last Alaskans this week features a breathtaking moment of natural beauty as a lone marten leaps from tree to tree around a snowy forest.

Heimo Korth comes across the marten as he walks out of his cabin to go to the toilet, only to hear rustling in the trees.

Wife Edna then joins him as they look on in awe as the marten jumps from branch to branch between trees.

Heimo says: “That’s really rare to get a marten alone like that. Even though there’s a lot of them around, they’re just very, very shy. Very, very secretive.

“Whenever I see marten around the house, that means winter’s coming — so that’s real good.”

Also on this week’s The Last Alaskans, the remaining Arctic National Wildlife Refuge permit holders head out to hunt moose as winter moves in.

Footage shows Tyler stalking a hard-to-catch bull, while Charlie finds out while the area is referred to as “Starvation County”.

The Last Alaskans airs Wednesdays at 9http://www.monstersandcritics.com/wp-admin/tools.php/8c on Discovery.