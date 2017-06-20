Hive-mind alien drones and queens are the challenge on Face Off

This week on Face Off, the contestants are tasked with creating a alien workers, drone and queens as they tackle the monstrous intelligence of the hive-mind.

Insects are fascinating creatures, especially those like bees, ants and wasps who operate in hives and use a collective intelligence to go about their business.

However, these sort of insects have also inspired many science fictions writers and directors. The Xenomorphs in Alien, the bugs in Starship Troopers, the Kaiju from Pacific Rim, the Borg in Star Trek and even the Strigoi in the Strain all have a hive-mind.

This week the contestants on Face Off have to take similar inspiration and create their own alien drones and queens. They are taken to a warehouse that’s done out like a spaceship and is giving of a distinctly Aliens vibe. Let’s hope the only things they get their stomachs are a few butterflies before the competition kicks off!

