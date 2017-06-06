Heartbreaking event changes group dynamic forever on Born This Way

A “shocking event” changes the whole dynamic of the group who star in Born This Way on this week’s episode, according to A&E.

The revelation was revealed in a description for tonight’s episode of the show — which is titled The Blindside, suggesting that it catches the cast unaware.

Next week’s episode description reveals how the friends then come together to offer support the person who has suffered an “unexpected heartache”.

This week’s Born This Way also sees Rachel, who dreams of one day being an actress, getting an audition for a film.

Meanwhile, John Tucker meets with his father and finds out a side to him that he had no idea about.

And lovebirds Steven and Megan have a beautiful moment as they watch a rainbow and with on it that they will have a happy future.

In one scene Megan — who shared a sweet moment with Steven last week — even hints that she wants a husband one day.

But her mom is concerned that maybe she is taking her relationship too seriously as her and Steven have only been on a few dates.

The season has already seen the introduction of new cast member Rocco — who’s just three years old.

If you’re new to the show, here’s 10 things you should know.

Born This Way airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on A&E.