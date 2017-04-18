Grotesque creations as Face Off: All Stars take gargoyle challenge

This week on Face Off: All Stars the contestants are challenged to make a gargoyle using architectural styles as their inspiration.

The show is now down to the last four contestants and the tasks just keep getting more challenging.

Gargoyles can be found on thousands of buildings all over the world and although they are typically associated with medieval churches they were also used in ancient Egypt and Greece. Often elaborately carved and typically grotesque, they are not purely decorative and are used to channel rain off the roof and away from the stone walls.

Last week they had to create a Hawaiian god or goddess and the results were pretty amazing.

