Ghosts in the Hood investigates the Aztec goddess of death, Santa Muerte

This week Ghosts in the Hood investigates tales of Santa Muerte at a local store and some unexplained activity at a metal venue.

The team get reports of a grocery store being haunted and head over to see if they can get to the bottom of the mystery. Jasmine Orpilla’s skills in communicating with the other side are deployed and she begins a ritual.

However, as she chants the rest of the Official Paranormal Operations team get nervous and ask her to stop.

You really don’t want to mess with the Lady of the Dead, who was the Aztecs’ Queen of the Underworld

Santa Muerte, full title Nuestra Señora de la Santa Muerte or Our Lady of the Holy Death, is an old Aztec goddess called Mictecacihuatl who was repackaged by the Spanish after their invasion into a Christian friendly figure.

Also know as Lady of the Night and bony Lady, she is said to offer protection to those on the edge of society, bring prosperity, and also safely deliver the dead to the other side.

Her worship is common in Mexico and South West United States, and has risen sharply over the last decade despite the Catholic Church’s protests.

Also on this episode of Ghosts in the Hood, the O.P.O. head to Anaheim where there are reports of paranormal activity at the Chain Reaction heavy metal venue.

They set up some equipment and before too long all the motion detectors start going off…something is rocking this place and it’s not a dude playing power chords.

It is worth noting that O.P.O. leader Defecio always likes to stay back in the command vehicle? We’re sure this is purely to help the others…

