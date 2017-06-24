Ghost Adventures continue Navajo Nation investigation with ghost of faceless boy

This week Ghost Adventures sees Zak Bagins and the team continue their investigation on Navajo Nation land.

They travel to the Upper Fruitland area, still in New Mexico, and try to get to the bottom of a haunting that is causing distress to a local family. They’ve been seeing the apparition of a young boy, but most disturbingly he appears to have no face!

A lockdown is arranged and during the tense session a chair seems to move on its own. Just some wind or could this spirit be manifesting its power in the physical world?

Faceless ghosts are quite a commonly reported phenomena in the world of the paranormal and many believe it means that the ghost does not who they are.

The Japanese also have a similar legend in the form of the Noppera-bō, a creature that is humanoid but has no face. They are able to impersonate other then make the features disappear to nothing, leaving their victim terrified but unharmed.

Last week saw the start of their investigations in Navajo land and they explored the legend of the skinwalkers. Former Navajo witches that are said to have acquired the ability to change shape and often cause trouble for those unlucky enough to cross their path.

