Who killed Deborah Jeane Palfrey? Hill Harper investigates the DC Madam on HLN

How It Really Happened with Hill Harper on HLN tonight investigates one of the biggest scandals to rock Washington, D.C. — the arrest and subsequent mysterious death of the infamous “DC Madam” Deborah Jeane Palfrey.

Author and actor Hill’s riveting docuseries explores crime and tragic events that have an air of suspicion or mystery.

Tonight’s one-hour episode, titled DC Madam: The Woman Who Knew Too Much, will investigate the revelation that top lawmakers and government officials were among the customers of Palfrey’s escort service Pamela Martin & Associates.

Not only was “the list” of clients all the talk, it was the suspicious death of Palfrey — who threatened to expose their names — that made the news.

Hill shows Palfrey, dubbed the “DC Madam” by the media, interviewed on one occasion where she has trouble making any direct eye contact.

And we hear recordings of when her mother found her dead on her property.

Conspiracists and those who claim to know more about “the list” say it was murder and not suicide.

Before her death, a two-year investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the IRS netted a raid on Palfrey’s California, home, while they also froze her bank accounts.

Indictments were leveled at Palfrey for money laundering, illegal mail use, and prostitution-related racketeering.

It was claimed that Palfrey’s D.C. escort service was in actuality a high-end prostitution ring that she had run from California since 1993.

But she denied this, claiming her business provided a “legal, high-end erotic fantasy service” and that she did no wrong.

But the compelling twist was that the business’s alleged customers were the power elite of Washington, D.C. who had everything to lose if they were discovered in this tawdry scandal.

In 2007, she went to ABC News and turned over a list of nearly 10,000 phone records spanning four years. ABC refused to reveal the names, and Palfrey accused the network of caving in.

Now Hill Harper will dig deep and reveal new information that has surfaced and reexamine the details on the HLN produced internally by CNN.

Watch an exclusive preview from the episode below:

How It Really Happened with Hill Harper airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on HLN