Dog routine on America’s Got Talent even gets Simon Cowell grinning

A hilarious dog routine on this week’s America’s Got Talent judges leaves the judges grinning — even Simon Cowell.

The Pompeyo Family’s act sees them perform a string of hilarious tricks with their motley group of mutts, while Simon, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and guest judge Seal look on.

At one point one of the dogs pretends to be riding a horse while standing on two legs, while another scene sees a poodle holding another up by the hind legs as they walk around.

The Judge Cuts performance also includes the dogs jumping through hoops and a moment when one of the smaller ones walk through a tube while it’s being wheeled around by two of the others.

The normally dour-faced Simon can’t help but smile at the seemingly non-stop stream of furry fun. Things then climax with a death-defying finale when one of the dogs climbs to the top of a tall ladder before leaping off — leaving the audience grimacing.

But all ends well when daddy Pompeyo Jorge, a fourth-generation circus performer, catches the pooch in his arms and the audience and judges erupt in cheers.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.