Death-defying freakshow on wheels for ‘The Cowboy’ on Vegas Rat Rods

This week on Vegas Rat Rods, sometimes even cowboys need a little something to lift their spirits and what better than a carnival ride on wheels designed by Steve Darnell.

Every town needs a cowboys and every cowboy needs a rat rod, OK so we made that up but that’s kinda the gist of this week’s Vegas Rat Rods.

Michael Sharpe aka “The Cowboy” is an outgoing used-car salesman who is looking for something a little different from the team.

His attitude is that he doesn’t care whether people are laughing with him or laughing at him, as long as their smiling then he’s done his job.

Michael wants something that will help cheer up the small town where his company is based and what better than a cool car.

Steve looks a little taken aback by “The Cowboy” but soon his mind is ticking over with ideas. Michael suggests a tractor but Steve reckons a farm truck or something like that is going to be way more fun and easier to cruise about in.

We can’t wait to see what he comes up with!

Vegas Rat Rods airs Mondays at 10:00 PM on Discovery.