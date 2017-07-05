Crack, cartels and CIA clash as crime drama Snowfall premieres on FX

This week sees the premiere of FX’s new crime drama Snowfall, that is set during the first crack epidemic of the 1980s.

The show is set in Los Angeles circa 1984 when crack started to really hit the streets for the first time and began to change the whole culture of LA.

Snowfall tracks the lives of several different characters whose lives are about to cross, even if they don’t know it yet.

There is 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint played by Damson Idris, he’s smart and quick witted but has decided to put his skills into crime.

CIA officer Terry McDonald, played by Carter Hudson, is looking to see how the US government can use the wealth generated by drugs to fund their allies in the regions conflicts.

Crime boss daughter Luica Villanueva is played by Emily Rios and she is looking to see how her family can expand into supplying this new drug and make as much money as possible.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays the part of Mexican wrestler Gustavo Zapata who is also a part-time enforcer for Luica’s family, but he’s not just a muscle head…

In this premiere episode we see Franklin first get into the cocaine dealing business as McDonald join forces with a Contra and wrestler Gustavo gets involved with a Mexican cartel.

The show was created by Boyz in the Hood director John Singleton, together with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

The first season will run to ten episodes.

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on FX-E.