Ceaser Emanuel makes bid to buy 9Mag on Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Black Ink boss Ceaser Emanuel already owns stores in New York, Atlanta and Orlando — but now it looks like he wants to get his hands on Chicago too.

Tonight’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago on VH1 sees him hint at buying Ryan Henry’s 9Mag studio in the city as the pair attends the Philadelphia tattoo convention.

Ryan and Ceaser have a stand next to each other at the convention with a poster behind them highlighting all the Black Ink franchises.

Ryan pulls up Ceaser for putting “Chicago” on the poster as well, despite him not owning 9Mag, but Ceaser says: “That’s by association!”

Ceaser then asks: “When you going to sell 9Mag?”

But Ryan is adamant Chicago is his territory, and replies: “9Mag ain’t for sale, man.”

But Ceaser, a businessman through and through, says: “Everything’s for sale.”

Ryan says in a confessional: “I know Ceaser’s trying to build an Empire but Chicago? That’s off limits man.”

This week’s episode also sees former 9Mag employee Cobra make a return, after she was fired by Ryan last season.

And his eyes nearly pop out of his head when he sees her walk up to his stand at the Philly convention…

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.