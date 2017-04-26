Caylea Woodbury gets pregnancy shock on Little Women: Dallas

On this week’s Little Women: Dallas, Caylea Woodbury gets a big shock — when a pregnancy test comes back positive.

Caylea has been ill, but Bri Barlup says: “I’m worried that Caylea’s recent ‘illness’ may not be an upset stomach.”

And Caylea is in tears when her pregancy test comes back positive, as she says of the potential dad: “I don’t want a baby with him!”

Also on this week’s Little Women: Dallas, Caylea has a make-up exam — but will her chances be put at risk by Tiffani Chance?

Bri also has to make a difficult call on her son Meek’s health, while Emily Fernandez asks Terra Jole to be her business partner.

But Asta Young, who claims Emily stole her idea, struggles to come to terms with it…

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.