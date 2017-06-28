Briana Renee’s husband Matt ‘blames her for his cheating’ on Little Women: LA

Little Women: LA star Briana Renee’s husband Matt Grundhoffer tonight appears to blame HER for his past cheating.

It comes after Matt admitted to cheating with a female bartender in Alaska on last week’s episode, which left a fuming Briana telling him: “We’re getting divorced.”

He has also been embroiled in several other allegations of cheating in the past, including with transgender model Plastic Martyr who claims he tried to seduce her.

After our story about Matt and Briana’s row last week, Plastic posted about it on Twitter saying: “Some people never change. She deserves him ❤️.”

Some people never change. She deserves him ❤ https://t.co/4FJOOV3uDB via @monstersandcrit — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) June 22, 2017

As the couple’s row continues this week, Briana tells Matt: “I hope it was worth it. I hope you had fun. I’m glad it was worth your whole marriage.”

At one point he says: “It’s really easy to play the victim.”

And when Briana says “No, it’s not my fault,” he replies: “It isn’t?”

Jasmine Arteaga Sorge says in an interview with producers: “I can’t believe that Matt has the nerve to blame her for his own infidelity.”

At another point Terra Jole tells Briana: “No man should treat you like this.”

This week’s Little Women: LA also sees Tonya and Kerwin shopping for an engagement ring but the three-carat diamond she dreams of might be too much for him.

And when Elena Gant invites the ladies out for a meal, things end in disaster when Terra starts fighting with her and Christy Gibel.

Two episodes left until the finale! Is this the end of a marriage? Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.