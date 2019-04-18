WWE’s Lana reacts in the best way after sex tape appears on her Snapchat

An explicit X-rated sex tape showed up on WWE superstar Lana’s Snapchat and caused people to start to fear that the star had been hacked.

What had fans even more worried was that the man in the video was clearly not her husband, WWE superstar Rusev.

However, from what people have deciphered, it also wasn’t Lana in the sex tape either.

As for Lana, she evidently knew that it wasn’t her and that her account had been hacked and deleted the video quickly. She then had possibly the perfect response when someone asked about it on Twitter.

Fans on social media seemed concerned at first, although a number of them were quick to notice it was clearly not Lana or Rusev in the sex tape leak.

Ringside News confirmed that it was not Lana in the sex tape.

This isn’t the first time that a WWE superstar has found themselves in the crosshairs due to a leaked sex tape, or other explicit materials.

Seth Rollins was hacked at one point and nudes of him were leaked online along with those of his girlfriend at the time.

Possibly, the most graphic was the sex tape leaked when retired WWE superstar Paige was hacked.