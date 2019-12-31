WWE’s Lana and Liv Morgan: Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and other stars react to lesbian storyline

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, viewers were invited to join Lana and Lashley as they became married on television. The wedding wasn’t real and ended up with a crazy twist involving the return of Liv Morgan claiming that she was in love with Lana.

Rusev also got involved, as he’s married to Lana for real, and the segment got messy for many people — not just those ones in the ring.

Fans and wrestling stars react to Lana and Liv Morgan angle

The majority of fans commenting on various social media posts seem to have disliked last night’s RAW wedding storyline and the surprise angle. Some fans may be celebrating it as a return to the Attitude Era of WWE, but most seem dismayed at the entire story and at WWE’s reintroduction of Liv Morgan.

A top comment on WWE’s Twitter video post showing a clip of the wedding received nearly 250 likes as of this report. That Twitter member said, “I cannot in my wildest nightmares believe you ended this decade, and the year women main evented wrestlemania, with this jerry springeresque car crash. shame on you. Liv Morgan deserves better.”

“Liv Morgan, Rusev and even Bobby Lashley deserve better! A lot of people in this company deserve better,” another Twitter comment said.

The apparent lesbian love angle also brought out Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose — two superstars on WWE SmackDown — to express how they felt about it. Most viewers were backing the duo as it was believed they might have that first lesbian storyline on WWE based on their close relationship as a team.

Sonya commented first with a “Welp… my mind is blown,” and then later replied to Mandy’s tweet about what they had witnessed.

Welp… my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

New Day’s Xavier Woods is on the sidelines with a tough injury and recovering from surgery. However, he was still watching RAW and live-tweeting his reactions to the wedding segment. He wasn’t as critical as some people and seemed to be entertained by it.

Liv rocking the equivalent of a mullet in the form of a business suit. And I’m about it — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 31, 2019

Liv comes out!! Reveals her and Lana’s secret relationship and now Lana’s got egg on her face!!! (Maybe not egg, but makeup transfer at the very least). Wedding chairs still empty. DRAMAAAAA — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 31, 2019

Joey Ryan isn’t part of WWE, but he’s well known on the independent scene for his unique in-ring presentations featuring props and fun gags. He also commented on his Twitter account about WWE’s attempt to shake things up with the RAW wedding angle.

This is so bad. And the talent isn't at fault, it falls on the writers. Using gay for shock value perpetrates the idea that it is unusual or odd which keeps stereotypes alive. No wonder WWE struggles to find a millennial audience. https://t.co/noqUijv4xS — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) December 31, 2019

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley of the Dudley Boys in WWE, weighed in with what could be sarcasm or a serious opinion on the whole thing.

When Sports Entertainment meets trashy romance novels meets Jerry Springer. THAT. WAS. AWESOME.

😂😂😂#Raw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 31, 2019

CM Punk isn’t currently part of the WWE roster, but he used to be. He’s also currently appearing as part of the WWE Backstage show on FS1 to give his thoughts on everything WWE. He doesn’t hold back on there — or on Twitter.

WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they’re trying to reach. But what do I know? I’m a bear, I suck the heads off fish. pic.twitter.com/qRUYpgylyS — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

Based on fan reactions and comments online, this particular story has everyone talking about it. Maybe WWE got exactly what they wanted with some good old fashioned heat — but it will be interesting to see what’s next in the story for all involved.

WWE Raw episodes air Monday nights on USA starting at 8/7c.