WWE WrestleMania update: John Cena will have a match at WrestleMania 35

John Cena has not been around at all on the Road to WrestleMania 35. However, it turns out that WWE still plans to bring him in for a match on the show.

There has been no build, and outside of Kurt Angle saying in personal interviews that he would love to face Cena at WrestleMania 35, no one else has even mentioned Cena’s name.

With that said, Wrestling Observer Radio reports that John Cena and WWE have agreed upon a match for the superstar at WrestleMania 35 and he will compete at the show.

While most people fully expect WWE to pull the Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin match due to fan backlash and have Angle face Cena instead, The Wrestling Observer previously reported that WWE plans to move forward with Corbin.

According to the latter report, WWE sees the fans hatred of Baron Corbin being in the match to be good when it comes to Corbin being a heel. Sadly, it will saddle Angle in a retirement match few people seem to care about.

What does that mean for John Cena?

Dave Meltzer said that the Cena match will be much bigger than a blowoff with someone like R-Truth or even Samoa Joe, who was put in a match against Rey Mysterio instead.

Lars Sullivan was supposed to be the opponent for John Cena before he was sent home after suffering anxiety issues.

For now, John Cena is looking to have a match at WrestleMania 35, but if it isn’t against Kurt Angle, it is looking to be a surprise moment to play out on the show itself.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.