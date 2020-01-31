WWE WrestleMania 36 rumors: Latest on The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey appearing at pay-per-view

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

There are recent WWE WrestleMania 36 rumors suggesting that two of the company’s biggest superstars may not participate in the biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

Fans have been hoping for a returning Undertaker or Ronda Rousey over the past months. Right now, neither has been involved in any of the recent WWE events. However, at least one of those superstars could still be part of WrestleMania, based on the latest reports.

WWE WrestleMania 36 rumors for Ronda Rousey

WrestleMania 2020 arrives in early April in Florida, with several big matches already in the works for the event. That includes Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship and The Fiend Bray Wyatt putting the Universal Championship on the line.

The Royal Rumble winners Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair each get to fight for a title of their choice. That will leave the other titles they don’t choose up for grabs.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fans shouldn’t expect to see Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 36. Meltzer indicated he doesn’t know the specific reason that Rousey isn’t part of the plan, though.

Read More WWE officially announces Saudi Arabia return in June, Goldberg announced to appear

She’s been away ever since losing in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Rousey was originally going to face Charlotte Flair at last year’s WrestleMania, but plans changed when Becky Lynch went over. Lynch gained massive popularity after suffering a broken nose during a spot in the ring with Nia Jax.

Plans for this year’s major women’s title matches could change, but it appears, for now, 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte may be taking on NXT Champion Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will defender her championship against NXT’s Shayna Baszler. Bayley may defend the SmackDown belt against her friend Sasha Banks, once she’s cleared to compete.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Rousey was on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves. During their talk, Rousey gave her vote of confidence by saying she’d like to see the Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley match happen at this April’s WrestleMania.

While Rousey hasn’t been part of any of the WWE shows like Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, she was featured in the most recent season of Total Divas on E! to show some of her life behind the scenes.

Rousey continues to post about what she’s been up to on her official Instagram account, with fans begging for her return.

Latest on The Undertaker for WrestleMania 2020

Fans have seen The Undertaker appear at many WrestleMania pay-per-views over the years. For a while, he had the undefeated streak that Brock Lesnar ultimately ended.

Taker returned after that to beat Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32. After losing the second WrestleMania match of his career the next year against Roman Reigns, he returned for a very short match to beat John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

He’s been featured at other WWE events including the Super ShowDown in Australia. During that event, he took on Triple H in a match that Taker lost due to interference from Shawn Michaels.

That set up another match, this time a tag team event at Saudi Arabia’s Crown Jewel month’s later. Unfortunately, Brothers of Destruction lost.

Taker also appeared at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia to go against Goldberg for the first time in their careers. Undertaker picked up a win there, and once again when he competed in a tag team match with Roman Reigns at last year’s Extreme Rules.

The duo of Reigns and Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon and Drew Mcintyre.

Last year’s WrestleMania 35 was the first Mania without Taker’s involvement in 19 years, though. That trend may continue because, as of right now, it’s being reported by Wrestling Inc that he may not appear at the event in April.

The good news is that negotiations are reportedly still in process. So that offers a chance that The Phenom will rise up to participate in the annual WWE pay-per-view.

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.