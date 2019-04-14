WWE women’s superstar Nia Jax suffers horrific injuries, will miss an extended period

Nia Jax will be out of the WWE for a long time after news of two devastating injuries that knocked her out of action.

Jax damaged the ACLs in both of her knees and will require double knee surgery. It will be a long time before the former WWE Raw women’s champion will be able to walk again, much less get back into a WWE ring.

Jax revealed on her own Twitter account that she was going to be gone for a while from WWE.

I’ll be gone for a while. Here’s something to remember me by 💋💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/N1XEMn9qYz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 12, 2019

This comes just a week after Nia Jax and Tamina competed at WrestleMania 35 in the WWE women’s tag team championship match. That match is where The IIconics won the titles and neither Jax nor Tamina played a large role in it.

WWE.com then followed up and revealed the surgery was imminent.

“Nia Jax announced on Twitter that she will be out of action as she undergoes surgery to repair both of her ACLs. Jax relayed that she’s been dealing with pain in both knees due to injuries over the past year and is grateful for the support of the WWE Universe. WWE.com wishes Jax a speedy recovery.”

While Nia Jax doesn’t have a lot of fans in WWE — mostly due to the fact that she concussed Becky Lynch in an accidental move last year, costing Lynch her Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey, this is terrible news for any athlete.

WWE Hall of Fame star Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to wish Nia Jax a speedy recovery as well.

Hey @NiaJaxWWE …wishing you all the best on your knee surgeries and recovery. Working through one injury let alone two for so long is one of the toughest things a superstar can do. Much respect. Heal up soon. We’ll all be waiting… — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 13, 2019

According to Duke Health, women suffer ACL tears more frequently than men do and there is a higher risk of tearing it again after the initial injury.

Nia Jax stands 6 feet tall and weighs 272 pounds, so there is a lot more risk of reinjuring her knees when she returns to WWE. These injuries could significantly shorten her career.