WWE wants Cain Velasquez to fight Brock Lesnar with attack on Raw reportedly setting up huge feud

WWE had Rey Mysterio come out on Monday Night Raw and cut a promo as the show started, talking about how he was excited to get a chance to fight Seth Rollins later that night for the Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar interrupted his promo and then beat up Rey Mysterio. Lesnar also pulled Rey’s teenage son Dominic out of the audience and beat him up as well.

Dominic ended up stretchered out of the arena and to a hospital.

Rey Mysterio passed up his title shot to accompany his son to the hospital and people talked about the attack the rest of the night.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that this attack was to set up the possibility of a major match down the line.

The only problem is that the person WWE wants to fight Lesnar is not under contract.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Meltzer said that WWE has been in talks with Cain Velasquez about joining the company.

Velasquez is a former UFC fighter who has a record of 14-3. He had a win over Brock Lesnar at UFC 121, where he scored a TKO with punches and won the UFC Championship from Lesnar in that fight.

Cain Velasquez started his professional wrestling career in March with a match at TripleMania XXVII for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Velasquez teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to beat Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross.

Velasquez impressed everyone with his performance, as his love of the Lucha Libre style showed through in his match.

The word is that WWE is among a number of wrestling promotions speaking to Cain Velasquez right now, and that might include AEW. He has the connection there as he already worked with Cody Rhodes.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

However, the idea is to sell Velasquez on a match with Brock Lesnar. Having Lesnar beat up a Mexican legend in Rey Mysterio would bring Velasquez in as the Mexican hero to seek revenge against a man he already proved he could beat.