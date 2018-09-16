WWE video: Matt Hardy says that it is time he went home, announces retirement

Matt Hardy wrestled this weekend in some WWE Live house shows in Texas, making some believe that he was attempting a comeback to WWE television.

However, it turns out that is not the case.

Following his in-ring match teaming with Bray Wyatt in Corpus Christi, Matt Hardy recorded a video where he basically announced that he is retiring from his wrestling career.

Matt said in the video that the speculation online about his career, and he wanted to let his fans know what he sees as his future.

While he said “never say never,” he did say that fans have likely seen the last of Woken Matt Hardy in the ring ever again. He also mentioned that the Corpus Christie match was the final obligated commitment he had with the WWE.

While those words leave open the door for a return in another form, he finished by saying that he has a wife and two kids and it is time for him to go home.

Matt Hardy has been suffering from serious injuries as his back and pelvis have started to fuse together. With his family at home, and as he said, many of his dreams already fulfilled, it sounds like it is time for Matt Hardy to finally hang up his boots.

Matt Hardy got his start in the WWE back in 1994 as a jobber before finally getting to team up with his brother Jeff Hardy for the first time in 1996.

It was as the Hardy Boyz that Matt enjoyed his greatest success and the brothers had one of the greatest tag team feuds of all-time with the teams of Edge & Christian and the Dudley Boyz.

In 2002, Hardy got a chance at a singles career. While his brother Jeff became a world champion, Matt was a mid-card champion and held the cruiserweight title as Matt Hardy v1 and then the United States Championship a few years later.

When Matt Hardy was in Impact Wrestling, his career revived when he created the Broken Matt Hardy persona and went on to become their world champion while holding unique matches such as Final Deletion.

At WrestleMania 33, the Hardy Boyz made their return to the WWE and won the tag team titles one final time. Before retiring, Matt got a chance to bring his “Broken” gimmick to the WWE as Woken Matt Hardy and even headlined a Monday Night Raw with a Final Deletion styled match.