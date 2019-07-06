WWE update on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new roles

As mentioned last weekend, WWE hired Paul Heyman to run Monday Night Raw and Eric Bischoff to run SmackDown Live. Since then, more information has been revealed about the moves.

For Paul Heyman, he actually started working on Raw this past week. It was obvious from the show that someone different was behind the wheel.

The episode began with a Falls Count Anywhere match that ended with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley crashing through the Titantron and ending up in an explosion.

Add in Corey Graves’ exclamation when it happened of “Holy Sh*t” and the later angle with Maria Kanellis telling everyone she was pregnant before calling her husband Mike a loser, and it was easy to see Paul Heyman’s fingerprints all over it.

“You could smell Paul Heyman’s scent all over the show last night,” Sean Waltman said the next day. “As far as RAW goes, I was happy with that. First week for Paul seemed like a good one.”

Wishing the very best to both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. #Raw pic.twitter.com/u9HfI8zgTE — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

However, Eric Bischoff has not started on SmackDown Live yet.

According to reports, Bischoff will start the show following Extreme Rules so he can get going with fresh storylines heading into SummerSlam.

Bischoff will also work closely with Fox when SmackDown Live moves to that network in October. This is likely the reason WWE put Bischoff on SmackDown Live since he has experience answering to a major network from his days in WCW.

Rajah reports that Bischoff and his family will move to Stamford next week to start working in the WWE offices as he prepares for his new role.