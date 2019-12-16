WWE TLC 2019 recap, results, and grades: The final WWE PPV of the decade

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE TLC 2019 is the final WWE PPV of the year and features a few big title matches and a couple of big-time grudge matches.

On the kickoff show, Humberto Carillo beat Andrade Cien Almas. They also teased the eventual split between Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Match 1 – Ladder Match for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day vs. The Revival

This was the first match of the official PPV and really set the bar high. Both teams were highly creative and inventive in their ladder spots and this was a great match.

The Revival looked like they were going to take the titles, but New Day was resilient. Both teams looked like a million bucks and these guys always deliver.

Winners: New Day (****)

Match 2 – Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

This is a grudge match between two of the toughest fighters on Monday Night Raw.

This was a hard-hitting match with both guys looking good. As tough as Black is, Murphy did not back down and both men went full strength. There was even a broken nose suffered by Black midway through the match.

When you pick a fight with @WWEAleister, a fight is EXACTLY what you're going to get. @WWE_Murphy #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/hucARWNZn0 — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Aleister Black ended up winning the match with a Black Mass, but Murphy looked great in the loss.

Winner: Aleister Black (*** 1/2)

Match 3 – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

This match saw one of the most experienced tag teams in WWE in The OC taking on the giant and dominant Viking Raiders.

The match was decent, but never got out of first gear and just ended with a double count-out. The end was crap but it was just a setup for the Viking Raiders to put The OC through a table set up for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The fans hated this and booed the decision, chanting “bullsh*t” as the match was only used to sell chicken.

Winners: Double Countout (**)

Match 4 – TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

This match was really long. They put each other through tables and used chairs on each other, but it never really felt like a TLC match, instead just feeling like a hardcore match.

At the end of the day, this was just a match to make Roman Reigns look like Superman. Roman was able to overcome Baron Corbin, all Corbin’s security guards, Dolph Ziggler, and The Revival.

This was nothing more than a typical “against all odds” match and Michael Cole even used that quote. It ended with King Corbin pinning Roman Reigns thanks to The Revival and Dolph Ziggler’s help.

Overall, it was a slow and plodding match that never used the stipulation decently.

Winner: Baron Corbin (**)

Match 5: Universal Championship

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Bray Wyatt was feuding with Daniel Bryan. After Bryan disappeared, The Miz questioned it and that caused Wyatt to target Miz’s wife and kids. That led to this match.

Wyatt came out to wrestle instead of The Fiend. He was in his sweater and all smiles and his Firefly Fun House theme played the entire time. Wyatt even exclaimed that he was “really excited about this.”

This was hilarious because the fans loved Bray Wyatt and he was eating it up.

The match was bizarre. The Miz dominated the entire match and just kicked Wyatt’s butt as the champion laughed about it. Then, Wyatt hit Sister Abigail on the outside of the ring and then once again in the ring to pin Miz easily.

After the match, The Fiend came on the big screen and stared at Wyatt. Bray said he would do it so he got his giant mallet from under the ring. Before he could use it, the lights started to go down and Wyatt got excited because “he’s here.”

However, before he could show up, Daniel Bryan showed up with short hair and a closely trimmed beard (he looked like old-school Daniel Bryan). He kneed Wyatt in the face and then started kicking Wyatt’s butt.

Before Bryan could smash in Wyatt’s head with the mallet, the lights went out and when it came back on, Wyatt was gone.

This was all about the post-match angle.

Winner: Bray Wyatt (**)

Match 6: Tables Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

This is, of course, part of the stupid Rusev-Lana storyline. The winner of the match is the man who puts the other through a table.

Lana ended up interfering, jumping on Rusev’s shoulders and helping Lashley put him through a table for the win. This was long, plodding, and had an ending that never paid off the angle.

Winner: Lashley (* 1/2)

Backstage. The Street Profits were talking when Roman Reigns and King Corbin showed up, still fighting.

Match 6: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Flair and Lynch hate each other. This match was a TLC match with the titles hanging above the ring (think the old Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and Dudley Boyz matches — which the first is 20 years old next year).

The match did more with the stipulations than the Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin match did. However, the match was very long and started to lose the crowd toward the end.

It got to the point where the fans were starting to boo Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair when they took the advantage late in the match.

Asuka put Charlotte Flair through a table and then pulled off a brilliant spot. Becky Lynch was climbing a ladder that Asuka had previously tied a rope to and Asuka pulled the rope from outside the ring, to take Lynch off the ladder.

Asuka then climbed the ladder and retrieved the titles for the win.

THIS IS STILL GOING ON?!@WWERomanReigns just SPEARED King @BaronCorbinWWE into what seems like the entire ROSTER to close out #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/ai9Y5qU3W5 — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

However, in a ridiculous moment, WWE cut away from Asuka celebrating the big win to show Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin battling into the arena where Reigns speared Corbin off the stands and into a crowd of security to end the show.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors (** 1/2)