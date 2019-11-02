WWE talent reportedly held back in Saudi Arabia due to money situation

On Thursday, WWE held its Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia to mostly bad reviews. However, nothing about the show compares to the horrors that reportedly happened after the show.

The WWE talent did not get back to the United States in time on Friday to take part in SmackDown on FOX. As previously reported, there were flight delays that kept the WWE talent in Saudi Arabia for hours before they could take off.

Initial reports indicated that there were various mechanical issues that prevented the takeoff.

However, an interview with legendary WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich, there was something more ominous at foot.

[DESDE EL CORAZÓN]: Descansa en paz mi amor eterno, La Rubia Peligrosa. Triple H y NXT invaden SmackDown. El verdadero escándalo de Arabia Saudita en EXCLUSIVO. Posted by Lucha Libre Online on Friday, November 1, 2019

Savinovich said that Vince McMahon had already left Saudi Arabia, as had Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, who had their own personal planes.

However, Savinovich said that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was angry that McMahon cut off the feed to the Crown Jewel broadcast in Saudi Arabia. As a result, he ordered the flight not take off and demanded that all wrestlers be removed from the plane.

Savinovich also said that the reason McMahon cut off the Crown Jewel TV feed in Saudi Arabia was that he was not happy with Saudi Arabia. According to the former announcer, Saudi Arabia has not paid WWE for two shows they held in the Kingdom, which totals around $300 to $500 million owed to WWE.

Is should also be noted that CNN reports that WWE stock plunged because a TV deal in the Middle East fell through.

Wrestling News Co reported that one unnamed WWE superstar said that the wrestlers were “frustrated” with Vince McMahon when they realized it was money issues between WWE and Saudi Arabia that left them stranded there.

The consensus is that Vince McMahon should have stuck with his talent until they left, but left them high and dry, leading to the delay in Saudi Arabia.

WWE seems to be doing everything they can to quench these allegations, though.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

One person in the company said WWE is trying to get video from as much talent as possible to claim the mechanical issues on the plane were the problem. Just the fact they would do this is very strange. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 3, 2019

WWE Monday Night Raw will return on USA Network at 8/c.