WWE just announced that they have suspended former WWE tag team champion Robert Roode for his first violation of the company’s wellness policy.

At the same time, the company’s corporate website also announced the suspension of Eddie “Primo” Colón, also for a wellness policy violation.

As this is the corporate version of the website for WWE, no other explanation was given, although it did clarify that this is both men’s first violations of the wellness policy and their punishment is 30-day suspensions.

Here is the general wellness policy, via WWE:

The “non-medical use” and associated abuse of prescription medications and performance enhancing drugs, as well as the use, possession and/or distribution of illegal drugs, by WWE Talent are unacceptable and prohibited by this Policy, as is the use of masking agents or diuretics taken to conceal or obscure the use of prohibited drugs.

Robert Roode has been a big part of television over the past few months. He and Dolph Ziggler became tag team champions and then the two have spent the last few weeks backing up King Corbin.

Two weeks ago, Robert Roode was fighting Roman Reigns at ringside and ended up put through a table and then crushed by the announcer’s table. He was stretchered out, which would help explain a 30-day absence from WWE television for storyline purposes.

For Primo Colón, it will be much easier to explain his absence. Primo and Epico Colón have not appeared on WWE television since November 2018 when they took part in the preshow of the Survivor Series that year.

Despite not appearing on television in over 13 months, it is clear that the second generation stars are still employed by WWE. Over his career in WWE, Primo held the WWE tag titles once with Epico and also held both the World and WWE tag team titles with his brother, Carlito.

The most popular run for Primo came with Epico as Los Matadores when they added little person wrestler El Torito as their cornerman and had him pull off high flying moves in their matches.

Primo is the son of Carlos Colon and the brother of Carlito. One mode of thought is that by continuing to employ Primo and his cousin Epico, WWE gained the leverage to finally acquire the World Wrestling Council video tap library from Colon.

While Robert Roode was busted while working full-time for WWE, it is curious that Primo was tested at all since he was in Puerto Rico working in WWC for his father.