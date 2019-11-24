WWE Survivor Series recap, results, and grades: Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT

This year is the first time that WWE has invited all three brands to the table, with Raw and SmackDown having their yearly battle and adding NXT to the mix.

Here is a look at the WWE Survivor Series recap, results, and grades for tonight’s huge WWE PPV.

Tri-Branded Tag Team Battle Royal

Lucha House Party, Imperium, Heavy Machinery, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The OC, Forgotten Sons, The Revival, The Street Profits, Breezango.

Order of Elimination:

Forgotten Sons (NXT) Lucha House Party (SmackDown) Ryder and Hawkins (Raw) Imperium (NXT) Heavy Machinery (SmackDown) Breezango (NXT) – NXT is eliminated The Revival (SmackDown) The OC (Raw) Street Profits (Raw)

Winners: Roode and Ziggler (**) – SmackDown – 1 win

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Lio Rush vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa

Lio Rush has really had a career revival since getting away from Bobby Lashley and becoming a wrestler again.

The end came when Kalisto hit the Salina del Sol on Tozawa and then Rush hit the Man of the House Splash onto Kalisto for the win.

Talk about having your head on a swivel. These men are flying left and right in this #WWENXT #CruiserweightChampionship Match! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/X2mcIjp3jx — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019

Winner: Lio Rush (***) – NXT – 1 win

New Day (SmackDown) vs. Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT)

The Undisputed Era are so, so good, and they had the fans chanting “NXT” during this match. This would have been so much better with The Revival instead of Viking Raiders, but the difference between the three teams made this match really interesting.

This match was so good and deserved more than just being a Kickoff Show match.

The Viking Raiders won the match when they hit the Viking Experience by dropping Kyle O’Reilly onto Bobby Fish.

Winners: Viking Raiders (****) – Raw – 1 win

That ended the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show and here is the official PPV on WWE Network.

Survivor Series Women’s Match

Team Raw – Charlotte, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Natalya, Sarah Logan

Team SmackDown – Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans

Team NXT – Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Candace LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai

As with all traditional Survivor Series matches, this is an elimination match, but with three teams this year.

Four of the five NXT members were in a War Games match last night.

It looks like there are two injuries for NXT with both Io Sharai and Candace LeRae down and needed medical assistance at one point before anyone was eliminated. This is similar to last night when Rhea Ripley’s War Games team was short two women.

The Raw and SmackDown women were mocking the two injuries.

Bianca Belair then pinned Nikki Cross (the first person actually eliminated through pinfall or submission) while using the ropes to her advantage. Belair then pinned Sarah Logan with a huge moonsault.

Charlotte pinned Carmella with Natural Selection next. Sasha Banks then pinned Kairi Sane. Asuka then killed Dana Brooke with a big kick. Teammates Asuka and Charlotte then got into it with each other.

Asuka then blew the green mist in Charlotte’s face and walked out on her team. Lacey Evans then knocked out Charlotte and pinned her.

Natalya pinned Lacey Evans and eliminated her.

SmackDown (Sasha) and Raw (Natalya) have only one person each left and NXT has not had anyone eliminated at all outside of the two early injuries.

Sasha Banks and Natalya locked Toni Storm into a double submission and for some reason, neither Ripley nor Belair would come and help her. They then eliminated Belair with the Hart Attack.

This leaves Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Rhea Ripley. Sasha then suckered in Natalya and pinned her and that left Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley.

Sasha Banks locked in the Bank Statement on Ripley, and both Candace LeRae and Io Sharai returned to the ring, as they were never eliminated.

Ripley hit the Rip Tide on Sasha Banks for the win for NXT. This was huge for NXT and the fans loved it, but it seemed like WWE made sure to make it a cheap win with the fake injuries.

Winners: Team NXT (*** 1/2) – NXT – 2 wins

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles vs. Roddy Strong

This is a triple threat with the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and North American Champion battling each other.

All three men got a chance to show what they are made of. Shinsuke Nakamura was back to his old self, AJ Styles is always great, and Roddy Strong got a chance to show his stuff on the biggest stage of his career so far.

In a shocking ending. Roddy Strong got the win when AJ Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Shinsuke Nakamura and Roddy threw Styles out of the ring to get the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roddy Strong (****) – NXT – 3 wins

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne beat two men last night over Damian Priest and Killian Dain to earn this title shot tonight. Adam Cole was in the War Games match last night and was dropped from the top of the cage.

This is the first match of the night to not be a tri-brand match.

These two guys just beat the hell out of each other in a great match. Adam Cole even hit the Panama Sunrise to Dunne on the ring apron.

Adam Cole is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. He just does everything so seamlessly and picked up the win with the Last Shot.

Winner: Adam Cole (****)

WWE Universal Championship: The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan

They are still using the red house lights for The Fiend matches. Ugh.

Once again, Daniel Bryan proves he can work with anyone, in any style, in any kind of match. He is so good.

The fans who were all cheering for The Fiend when he fought Seth Rollins were all clearly behind Daniel Bryan in this match, proving he is the best babyface in WWE, bar none.

Bryan started the Yes Chant for the first time in a long time and the fans were with him. Everyone was chanting “Daniel Bryan,” which proves Mark Henry right when he said Bryan is the one person who can get the fans on his side against a fan favorite heel like The Fiend.

The Fiend ended up knocking out Daniel Bryan with the Mandible Claw to get the three count, but Daniel Bryan did more in this match than Seth Rollins did in any match he had with The Fiend.

Winner: The Fiend (****)

Men’s Survivor Series Match

Team Raw: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton

Team SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali

Team NXT: Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, WALTER

All of the NXT guys wrestled last night, including Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in War Games. Kevin Owens also worked the War Games match last night and Seth Rollins called out Owens for that tonight.

Shockingly, after WALTER took down Braun Strowman, DrewMcIntyre hit the Claymore Kick to pin WALTER and the fans chanted “bullsh*t.”

In an interesting move, Kevin Owens tagged in and Tommaso Ciampa and Shorty G were both down. Owens looked at both men and chose to hit a splash on Shorty G to pin him.

Owens then went to town on Baron Corbin but then Tommaso Ciampa snuck in and hit the DDT onto Owens to eliminate him.

Tommaso Ciampa facing off with Randy Orton and the two staring each other down was great.

Randy Orton hit the RKO on Ciampa but he had already tagged out to Priest. Orton hit the RKO and eliminated Priest.

After that Matt Riddle cradled Orton to pin him. However, as Riddle celebrated, Orton hit the RKO and Baron Corbin pinned him.

Keith Lee came in and then Braun Strowman tagged himself in to face him. Drew McIntyre came in and attacked to spoil that one-on-one.

Strowman did the run around the ring to bulldoze over everyone. He tied a second time but this time it was Keith Lee who met him and took both of them down.

The referee then counted out Braun Strowman to eliminate him.

Up next, Baron Corbin hit the End of Days on Ricochet to pin him.

Baron Corbin talked down Mustafa Ali, so he slapped Corbin, went into the ring, and Seth Rollins hit The Stomp. This caused Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin to get into it outside the ring.

Drew McIntyre went for the Claymore Kick on Tommaso Ciampa and Roman Reigns hit the spear to pin Drew.

Roman Reigns turned on Baron Corbin and hit the spear on him so Ciampa pinned him.

Seth Rollins is the last remaining survivor for Team Raw. Roman Reigns is the last remaining survivor for Team SmackDown. Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee remain for Team NXT.

Ciampa is scared of nothing and goes after both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Keith Lee is in to help his NXT partner. The former Shield partners try to put Ciampa through the announcer’s table until Keith Lee came in for the save.

Roman Reigns hit the Superman Punch and Seth Rollins hit the Stomp on Tommaso Ciampa and the fans are not happy. This makes it Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Keith Lee.

Seth Rollins said he is going to burn down NXT since he built it. Then Keith Lee pinned Seth Rollins!

It is Keith Lee vs. Roman Reigns at the end. It all ended with Roman Reigns hitting the spear on Keith Lee for the win.

This will NOT be the last time we see @WWERomanReigns and @RealKeithLee in the same ring. It was MUST-WIN for #SmackDown, and #TheBigDog made it happen! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nh2tTt7swg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019

Keith Lee gave a bow to Roman Reigns and the two gave a fist bump of respect at the end.

Winners: Team SmackDown (****) – SmackDown – 2 wins

We are at NXT (3 wins) vs. SmackDown (2 wins) vs. Raw (1 win).

WWE Championship – No Hold’s Barred: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio immediately went out and got his steel pipe. Brock was careful but took the advantage but Rey would not let go of the pipe until Lesnar hit Rey three or four times.

Lesnar then tossed Rey to the floor and started throwing him into the ringside announcer’s tables.

Lesnar actually hit the German Suplex with Rey landing back-first onto the led pipe.

Lesnar finally picked up the led pipe and Rey’s son ran in with a white towel to throw in the towel for his dad. Brock took the towel and threw it out of the ring. Rey then hit Brock in the nuts and the Domonic did as well and then Rey started to beat the hell out of Lesnar with the pipe. Dominic then hit Brock with a chair.

Both father and son hit the 619 and then both hit a frog splash. Both father and son covered and Lesnar kicked out anyway.

Lesnar then hit the german Suplex on Dominic. Rey flew at Lesnar, but Brock caught him and hit the F5 for the win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar (***)

Triple Threat: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Monday Night Raw can’t win this year for Survivor Series with only one win. If SmackDown wins the main event, they tie NXT.

The match saw the three women go all out, but it was one of the weaker matches at the Survivor Series.

In an amazing finish, Shayna Baszler actually made Bayley tap out and NXT won four matches compared to one win for Raw and two for SmackDown.

Baszler stood on the announcer’s table over Lynch and taunted her so Lynch attacked her after the match. Becky then dropped two legs on Baszler and drove her through the table.

Winner: Shayna Baszler (** 1/2) – NXT – 4 wins