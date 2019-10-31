WWE Survivor Series 2019 to include NXT for first time, huge tri-brand match possible?

An epic announcement arrived during the WWE Crown Jewel event. For the first time in the history of WWE’s annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, the NXT roster will participate.

That will make it a tri-branded show, including Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. It could also include an epic first-time-ever match as part of the pay-per-view which might really satisfy fans’ pre-Thanksgiving wrestling cravings.

WWE unveils Survivor Series ad featuring NXT

WWE rolled out the new Survivor Series ad on the network during the big Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. It features the track Unforgettable by Nicholas Hill, Glenn Herweijer, and Ben Sumner.

Cole provides a voiceover mentioning “For the first time ever in head-to-head-competition, Raw, Smackdown,” and then a crowd yell sound bite of “NXT” is mixed in. Cole finishes with “We welcome you to WWE Survivor Series.”

Check out the video below which also includes visuals and highlights featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and NXT’s Velveteen Dream.

had to open up the network and see the survivor series promo for myself pic.twitter.com/rqMSgg9TYE — evil io shirai enthusiast (@horizonshirai) October 31, 2019

The announcement on its own has plenty of fans excited to see what happens. Will it mean a number of matches or just one particular match? That question may already be answered, at least behind closed doors.

Huge tri-band match in the works?

In previous editions of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, there were traditional team matches involving eliminations until one team remained. Over the years, WWE added other matches onto the cards and mostly had one or two of the traditional Survivor Series bouts.

A few of the PPVs included a “Raw vs. SmackDown” team theme for bragging rights or other stipulations. So, it’s always possible there will be a Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT match. It could be more than just a traditional elimination match, though.

There are WWE rumors going around already that this year’s event will feature an epic match involving all three rosters.

Since there is a historic women’s War Games match scheduled for the NXT event the night before (Sat. Oct 23), some believe a men’s version might be part of Survivor Series.

There’s no official word quite yet on whether that match is really in the works, but it could be a whole lot of fun if it happens with Raw, SmackDown, and NXT all participating.

Last year’s NXT War Games match on Nov. 21 featured teams consisting of Ricochet, Pete Dunne & The War Raiders versus The Undisputed ERA. Could Undisputed make a return for another War Games but at Survivor Series?

This year’s WWE Survivor Series takes place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Viewers can watch it all take place on WWE Network on Sunday, November 24, 2019.