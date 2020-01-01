WWE superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair get engaged on New Year’s Eve

2020 looked to be a big year for Andrade Cien Almas, as he won the WWE United States Championship the last week of the 2019 and headed into 2010 as a champion.

It just got even bigger.

Andrade took to Twitter last night and revealed that he popped the question to his girlfriend Charlotte Flair and “She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!”

Andrade is one of WWE’s top Latino superstars. He has professional wrestling in his lineage, his grandfather Jose Andrade wrestling as El Moro and his father wrestling as Brillante. He also has uncles and a cousin in the industry.

He came to WWE from CMLL in Mexico and New Japan Professional Wrestling, where he helped form the immensely popular Los Ingobernables faction as La Sombra.

He came to WWE by way of NXT and changed his name to Andrade Cien Almas, where he won the top title there before moving on up to the main roster after that.

Soon after his arrival, Andrade began dating Charlotte Flair, the daughter of the legendary Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Charlotte has moved far beyond being the daughter of a legend, with 11 title reigns in the last decade, including 10 times that she held the WWE women’s title on either SmackDown or Monday Night Raw (the other title was in NXT).

With the two WWE superstars coming from such strong professional wrestling lineage, this is a marriage destined for greatness.

Charlotte Flair seemed as happy as Andrade when she took to Twitter to post a very happy looking couple where she also posted the word “si.”

This is Andrade’s first marriage (his on-screen manager Zelina Vega is married to fellow Monday Night Raw superstar Aleister Black).

Charlotte Flair was married two times before. She had a husband named Riki Johnson from 2010-2013 and was married to Thomas Latimer (Bram in Impact Wrestling and Latimer in NWA Power).