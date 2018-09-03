WWE superstar to appear on upcoming indie wrestling shows

With All In such a success on Saturday night, there will be a lot more focus from casual fans on the independent wrestling scene.

Thanks to the WWE, some of those promotions will get more visibility than others. One of those promotions is EVOLVE Wrestling.

For fans who are unaware, the WWE has been working with EVOLVE for a while now. The promotion is booked by Gabe Sapolsky, one of the key bookers for Ring of Honor Wrestling in the past.

It is EVOLVE that helped wrestlers like Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Ricochet and Dean Ambrose get noticed by the WWE. As a matter of fact, Triple H and William Regal made appearances in EVOLVE and helped them get some attention around the time Gargano moved to the WWE.

The most recent WWE big signings were former UFC star Matt Riddle and big Keith Lee – both coming straight to the WWE from EVOLVE.

With that said, the WWE is now sending one of their stars to EVOLVE to complete in a pair of matches at upcoming events.

The wrestler is current NXT superstar The Velveteen Dream, who will compete at EVOLVE 112 in Maryland on Sept. 7 and EVOLVE 113 on September 8. Velveteen Dream will wrestle Austin Theory at the first show and Darby Allen at the second show.

Velveteen Dream has been stealing the show at the last two NXT TakeOver events and even picked up a big win over EC3 at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV. One of his gimmicks is acting like he is superior to indie stars who come to NXT, so that should play over well when he competes at the EVOLVE shows.

There were also rumors that the reason he is competing in EVOLVE is that the WWE is punishing him for wearing tights that said “Vince Call Me Up” at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV. According to Sapolsky, that is not true.

Gabe took to Twitter to say that EVOLVE is who requested Velveteen Dream because of his history in Maryland and they wanted to use him for a homecoming storyline. He then said Dream was asked and wanted to come to compete at the shows and that the WWE wants to help the indie promotion.