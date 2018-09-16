WWE superstar The Undertaker breaks character for special interview about Mick Foley and Hell in a Cell 1998

When it comes to WWE superstars, no one protects their character more than The Undertaker.

Sure, there was the time where he went from being the Dead Man to the Biker ‘Taker, but when it comes to interviews and appearances outside the WWE, they are rare.

That made it a surprise when the WWE posted a retrospective on the 1998 Hell in a Cell match where The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the cell and then alter choke slammed him through the roof of the cell.

When asked about the moment that has become one of the most iconic in WWE history, Undertaker said that he didn’t really expect Foley to get up after he threw him off the top of the cage.

“He hit and finally started moving around, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s one tough son of a gun right there,” Undertaker said.

Undertaker also spoke about the moment where he choke slammed Foley through the top of the cage.

While most people remember the throw from the top of the cage through the announcer’s table, it was the fall through the roof to the mat that did the most damage.

Foley was knocked unconscious when he hit the mat and a tooth popped out and lodged itself in his nose. However, according to Undertaker, it could have been worse.

Undertaker said that Foley chose to take the choke slam flat, whereas he normally would have taken it on the shoulders for a softer landing. However, if Foley had done that, it could have broken his neck.

Undertaker also said that he almost fell with Foley, which would have been catastrophic.

“I mean it really could have, but I stepped off the panel and onto the support bars, if I hadn’t of done that we would have both gone through that together,” Undertaker said. “So if you can imagine, if I had stayed on that panel, my weight would have probably been on him too. Then what happens? It’s a scary thought.”

Mick Foley will return inside a Hell in a Cell structure on Sunday night to referee the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.