What happened to Paige on Total Divas? WWE Superstar talks about her injuries and controversies on the popular show

Paige has been working as the general manager on WWE SmackDown Live since she was forced to retire from the WWE as a wrestler due to repeated injuries.

With Total Divas premiering this week, Paige’s story from the last year will play a large role in this season’s storylines.

In an interview with The Mirror, Paige said that the new season would focus on her own personal struggles before she made her big return to the WWE as an authority figure.

“You hear a bunch of my stories, the year and a half I took out, just everything,” Paige said. “All the trouble I got myself into… I was just very open about everything.”

This isn’t just about the injury that ended her career in the ring either. That injury came at a non-televised house show in December 2017 when Sasha Banks kicked her from behind when she wasn’t expecting it, and her neck injury marked the end of her wrestling career.

However, what might really interest fans are her more risque personal problems in her time away from the WWE before she returned in November 2017 after 17 months out of action due to another injury.

During that time, she ignored the WWE medical staff, who said she didn’t need surgery to fix her ailments and had surgery anyway. She traveled with her boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio, and the two shot some interesting videos insulting the WWE despite Paige still being under contract.

There was also a sex tape that leaked of Paige, Xavier Woods of New Day, and a former WWE wrestler named Brad Maddox. It was an older video that also included the WWE NXT Women’s Title.

“I was very open with the taped sex that unfortunately got leaked, the popping [failing] of drug tests, I was just very open about everything because I want people to learn from my mistakes,” Paige said.

Paige encouraged her fans to tune in to Total Divas this season because people will see the real her – not Paige, but Saraya (her real name) and how she dealt emotionally with what looked like the end of her career.

Total Divas airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on E! TV.