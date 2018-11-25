WWE superstar makes surprise return at Starrcade as a substitute for injured Braun Strowman

The WWE will hold their second annual Starrcade event tonight, a non-televised celebration of the old WCW pay-per-view.

The night will be highlighted in a WWE Network special with two matches from the show and two live segments, but that is all they will air of this event.

That means that fans at home will miss a special surprise return by a WWE superstar who has been out of the limelight for a couple of months now.

Braun Strowman misses Starrcade due to injuries

The advertisements for WWE Starrcade 2018 incude a match between Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman. However, as previously reported, Strowman is out with an injured elbow.

Strowman injured his elbow in a match last year against Big Show and will undergo surgery on Monday to finally remove bone spurs from that elbow.

In some good news, a new Braun Strowman injury update indicates that he might be back in the WWE a lot quicker than many feared after his upcoming surgery.

The WWE had an angle on Monday Night Raw this last week to give a storyline reason for the surgery and it involved Baron Corbin hitting Braun Strowman with the ring steps.

With Strowman out for surgery, Baron Corbin came to the ring and issued an open challenge.

In a shock, Bray Wyatt — the former manager of Braun Strowman when the Monster Among Men made his WWE debut — came out and answered the challenge.

Wyatt has been out of action since his tag team partner Matt Hardy was forced to step out of wrestling due to injuries. The WWE has been waiting for the right time to bring him back.

This was likely a special appearance and doesn’t mean he is coming back to the WWE, but Bray Wyatt won the match when he hit Sister Abigail on Corbin for the three-count.

Starrcade on the WWE Network

While there are a number of big matches at WWE Starrcade, there will only be two matches and two segments shown on the WWE Network.

The WWE just announced there will be only two matches from tonight's WWE Starrcade event that they will show on the WWE…

The announced card includes:

Steel Cage Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

WWE US Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Tag Team Championship: The Bar vs. New Day

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev vs. The Miz

Added to the show was: