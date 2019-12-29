WWE superstar Lars Sullivan leaves Twitter after adult film career revelation

Lars Sullivan is back in the news again, and it once again casts a cloud over his one-time promising WWE career.

This time around, WWE fans watched as photos revealing that Sullivan possibly appeared in a gay adult film surfaced online, specifically causing him to trend heavily on Twitter on Saturday.

*Looks why Lars Sullivan is trending* 5 seconds later:

This was not only shocking due to the revelation, but also due to the fact that Sullivan had made homophobic slurs before he signed with WWE on some online forums.

After the news of the gay porn allegations hit the internet, 411mania reported that Lars Sullivan deleted his Twitter account and made his Instagram account private.

When it comes to the past comments that got him into some hot water with WWE, a Reddit user posted them to get Sullivan in trouble earlier in 2019.

The comments were both racist and homophobic, although reports indicate that Sullivan was trolling people on a bodybuilding forum. He also mocked mental illness and sexual assault in the posts, which were made using a pseudonym.

This also came after Lars Sullivan was supposed to debut in January 2019, only to have a panic attack and go home for a time, delaying his move from NXT to Monday Night Raw.

When Sullivan finally appeared, he started to destroy competition, from legends like Kurt Angle to smaller wrestlers like Lucha House Party. This resulted in his first big PPV match where he fought the Lucha House Party in Saudi Arabia.

Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury after that which was reported to lead to a six to nine-month recovery. That was reported in June, which meant he was out until possibly March 2020.

How WWE deals with this latest controversy will be interesting. They have never punished someone for leaked video, but if this was legit gay adult porn, WWE kept Chyna out of the WWE Hall of Fame for years due to her career in the adult film industry.

If this turns out to be completely accurate, and Lars Sullivan kept this private from WWE, it could be the final straw for his career with the company.