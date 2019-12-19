WWE superstar Jimmy Uso found not guilty of DUI

Jimmy Uso went to court this week for his DUI charges from an arrest in July. The good news for Uso is that the jury found him not guilty of the DUI.

This has been a tough year for Uso. He was arrested in February for disorderly conduct and obstruction when he bowed up to a police officer who had pulled his wife Naomi over in Chicago.

In March, Jimmy Uso came to a deal by no contest in exchange for $450 in fines and no jail time — case closed.

Just when it looked like The Usos could get back on their feet again in WWE, Jimmy Uso was arrested again and this time charged with a DUI.

This happened in Florida where an off duty police officer called in a report where he said he saw a car speeding at an excess of 100 mph, going in and out of the lane. When an on-duty officer showed up and pulled him over, he reportedly clocked him a 86 mph in a 45 zone.

Uso asked for an attorney at the scene but the police officer reportedly told him he couldn’t have one present when conducting a DUI test. Uso took out his phone and held it up toward the police officer, who then arrested him.

The trial took place and the jury only needed one hour to find Uso not guilty of the DUI charges.

“And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial,” attorney Greg Whibbs said.

The key is that Uso never refused to take the sobriety test but was arrested when he asked for an attorney. While Uso was not guilty of the DUI, the speeding ticket remained on his record.

The Usos have not appeared on WWE television since the July 29 episode of Monday Night Raw.