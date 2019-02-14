WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso arrested in Detroit

Jimmy Uso, here with his brother Jey, was arrested in Detroit. Pic credit: WWE

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso ran into some trouble with the law and was arrested this week in Detroit.

According to TMZ, Jimmy Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was riding as a passenger in a car with his wife Naomi (Trinity Fatu). According to t he police report, Naomi was driving the wrong way on a one-way street when the police pulled them over.

The police then reportedly asked her to step out of the car after smelling alcohol. According to the report, they asked Jimmy to stay in th car but he got out anyway.

TMZ reports that Jimmy then took off his jacket and “squared up with the officer.” Finally, Jimmy backed down and did what was asked, so they arrested him on charges of “disorderly conduct and obstruction.” He posted bond and was released.

PWInsider reported that they reached out to the WWE and received a one-word statement about the Jimmy Uso arrest.

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

WWE



This comes one year after Jey Uso (Joshua Fatu) was arrested in Hidalgo, Texas, and charged with a DUI (also via TMZ). The WWE released almost an identical statement when he was arrested.

Jimmy Uso had been arrested twice before — once in 2011 for DUI charges and again in 2013 for driving with a suspended license.

The Usos are booked to wrestle against Shane McMahon and The Miz at Elimination Chamber this weekend for the SmackDown Live tag team titles.