WWE superstar Dean Ambrose said that he almost died after a recent surgery

Dean Ambrose surprised the WWE Universe when he made his return a few weeks back and saved his buddy Seth Rollins from always getting double-teamed by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Since that time, The Shield have reunited, and it seems that those three men are battling the world on WWE Monday Night Raw.

However, in an interview with The Monitor, Dean Ambrose said that it almost didn’t happen, revealing that he almost died after he underwent surgery on his time away from the WWE ring.

Ambrose tore his triceps last year and was out of WWE action after surgery on that. His recovery took longer than expected, but there was a reason for that.

Dean Ambrose said that he almost died of a staph infection and had to have a second surgery in March of this year — months after the surgery to repair his triceps tear.

“I ended up having two different surgeries,” Ambrose said. “I had this MRSA, Staph infection. I nearly died. I was in the hospital for a week plugged up to this antibiotic drip thing, and I was on all these antibiotics for months that make you puke and crap your pants. So it was a pretty rough time.”

According to Ambrose, his triceps was not healing correctly. He said that he has had the problem many times in the past and it usually just goes away but this time it started to atrophy and look strange.

He said that by the time they had the second surgery, his arm was almost skeletal and if he hadn’t had the surgery then, he could have died.

“Once the MRSA really got out of my system, I was working out twice a day,” Ambrose said, “Rehabbing twice a day on top of that in Birmingham. Doing everything possible to try to get my arm working again.”

With that in mind, watching Dean Ambrose in action now, WWE fans can appreciate the work he put in on an entirely different level.